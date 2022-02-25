Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on West

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:00 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

