SC invites applications for conferring 'senior advocate' designation

25-02-2022
The Supreme Court Friday invited applications seeking conferment of designation of 'senior advocate' from retired Chief Justices, Judges of High Courts and Advocates-on-Record and advocates as per the guidelines.

The applications in the prescribed format, addressed to the Chief Justice, have to be submitted in the Secretariat of the Committee for the designation of senior advocates latest by 4.30 pm on March 21, 2022.

"It is clarified that retired Chief Justices/ Judges of High Courts and Advocates-on-Record/Advocates whose earlier applications were not considered favourably, are eligible to apply afresh in the respective prescribed format," a notice said.

It clarified that retired Chief Justices/ Judges of High Courts and Advocates-on-Record/Advocates who have submitted applications prior to the date of publication of this notice, may apply afresh in the prescribed formats.

