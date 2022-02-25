Price of areca nut, coconut

Following are prices of areca nut, coconut.

Areca nut (per quintal): Old Supari Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000; New Supari Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000; Koka Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000; Coconut [per 1000]: 1st quality Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000; 2nd quality Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

