Tuticorin mishap: TN govt announces Rs 3 lakh relief to victims' families

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:09 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a sum of Rs 3 lakh each as relief to the families of four persons killed in a mishap at a fireworks factory in Tuticorin district on February 24.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the incident and expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased.

In a statement here, he announced that the sum will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Four persons were killed in the fire mishap at Thuraiyur village near Kovilpatti in Tuticorin and all of them were killed on the spot.

