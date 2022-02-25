Left Menu

Russia says will only talk to Ukraine once Ukraine's military lays down arms

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:14 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would be ready to hold talks with Kyiv, but only once Ukraine's military had laid down its arms.

He also said that Moscow did not want "neo-Nazis" to govern Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

