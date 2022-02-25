2 terrorists, civilian killed in encounter between ultras and security forces in J&K's Shopian
- Country:
- India
Two terrorists and a civilian were killed during an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.
Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he added.
Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, the official said.
He said a civilian -- the owner of the house where the terrorists were hiding -- was also killed during the encounter.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amshipora
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Shopian
- south Kashmir
ALSO READ
CISF nabs 3 men with fake Aadhaar cards at Jammu airport
Two detained outside technical airport in Jammu
Business partner held for firing shots at two brothers in Jammu: Police
No one can oppose India or the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, working to dismantle terrorism ecosystem: J&K Lt Governor.
NC submits memorandums against delimitation commission draft to DCs across Jammu