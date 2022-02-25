Left Menu

2 terrorists, civilian killed in encounter between ultras and security forces in J&K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:40 IST
2 terrorists, civilian killed in encounter between ultras and security forces in J&K's Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists and a civilian were killed during an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he added.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, the official said.

He said a civilian -- the owner of the house where the terrorists were hiding -- was also killed during the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

