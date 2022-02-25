Left Menu

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion - minister

The others can legally stay for up to 90 days without having to do so. A U.N. refugee agency spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva that at least 100,000 people had been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:56 IST
Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion - minister
A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday.

Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary. Of the roughly 7,000 who are currently in Romania, only 11 have requested political asylum. The others can legally stay for up to 90 days without having to do so.

A U.N. refugee agency spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva that at least 100,000 people had been uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland.

