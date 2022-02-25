Left Menu

President Ramaphosa calls for mediation to resolve Russia-UKraine conflict

A Russian military invasion of Ukraine is currently unfolding and has left at least 137 Ukranian civilians and military recruits dead and hundreds of others wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:55 IST
President Ramaphosa calls for mediation to resolve Russia-UKraine conflict
President Ramaphosa said government is expected to have discussions with Russia and the United States of America in an effort to curb more violence. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation in order to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

A Russian military invasion of Ukraine is currently unfolding and has left at least 137 Ukranian civilians and military recruits dead and hundreds of others wounded.

"The war that is going on in the Ukraine…I would say that that conflict is a conflict that should be subjected to mediation, to negotiation [and] to engagement. It is not necessary for people to go to war and have people getting killed, infrastructure that is getting damaged now.

"It behooves on countries of the world, particularly the United Nations [UN] Security Council, they are the ones who should be getting more and more engaged in a mediation process and one does not see that happening, one does not see that full engagement. It is this that I believe that should happen to bring the hostilities to an end," he said.

President Ramaphosa said government is expected to have discussions with Russia and the United States of America in an effort to curb more violence.

He called on the UN Security Council to resolve the conflict.

"Right now the parties need to get together so that we stop this conflict that is turning into a violent one.

"I call upon the United Nations Security to do their mediation work. If ever there was a time in the world where the United Nations Security Council needs to come into its own, this the time where they must put their heads together and ensure that this war stops," President Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022