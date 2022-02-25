BRIEF-Deere Closes Sales Office In Ukraine

Deere & Co:

* DEERE & CO SAYS ITS SALES OFFICE IN UKRAINE WAS CLOSED IN RECENT WEEKS AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE -- STATEMENT

* DEERE & CO SAYS HAVE ABOUT 40 EMPLOYEES IN UKRAINE Further company coverage:

Also Read: Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)