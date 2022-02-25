BRIEF-Deere Closes Sales Office In Ukraine
Deere & Co:
* DEERE & CO SAYS ITS SALES OFFICE IN UKRAINE WAS CLOSED IN RECENT WEEKS AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE -- STATEMENT
* DEERE & CO SAYS HAVE ABOUT 40 EMPLOYEES IN UKRAINE Further company coverage:
