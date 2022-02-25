Left Menu

BRIEF-Deere Closes Sales Office In Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:47 IST
DEERE & CO Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deere & Co:

* DEERE & CO SAYS ITS SALES OFFICE IN UKRAINE WAS CLOSED IN RECENT WEEKS AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE -- STATEMENT

* DEERE & CO SAYS HAVE ABOUT 40 EMPLOYEES IN UKRAINE Further company coverage:

