Left Menu

Terror funding: Court sends ex-NIA SP Negi, activist Khurram Parvez to jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:55 IST
Terror funding: Court sends ex-NIA SP Negi, activist Khurram Parvez to jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Friday sent NIA's former Superintendent of Police Arvind Digvijay Negi, Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and others to judicial custody for a month in a case related to the terror funding in the valley.

Special Judge Parveen Singh sent the accused persons to jail till March 24 after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The agency had arrested Negi, a former SP of the NIA, for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the banned terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including those related to terrorism and terror funding.

The NIA had alleged that the accused had been running a network of over ground workers of LeT and recruited persons across India.

In pursuance to conspiracy, the accused were in contact with their foreign based handlers and upon their directions were engaged in gathering intelligence on vital installations, security forces as well as identification of target locations for launching of terrorist attacks, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022