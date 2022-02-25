Erdogan says NATO, Western reaction to Russian attack not decisive
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:00 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that reaction from NATO and Western countries to Russia's assault on Ukraine had not been decisive, adding he hoped a NATO summit on Friday would lead to a more determined approach from the alliance.
"It should not turn into an ordinary flurry of condemnation. NATO should have taken a more decisive step," Erdogan said after Friday prayers in Istanbul.
