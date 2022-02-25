Left Menu

6 people, who went missing in snow, rescued in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:00 IST
6 people, who went missing in snow, rescued in J-K's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Six people, who went missing in heavy snowfall earlier this week, have been traced and rescued by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Ajaz Ahmed (30), Akbar (25), Ghulam Nabi (20), Gulzar Ahmed (18), Manzoor Ahmed (20) and Irshad Ahmed (18), all residents of Warwan area in Kishtwar, are safe and their evacuation -- after being stuck in snow for three days and three nights -- is being facilitated by the police, the officials said.

One Wali Mohammed from Anantnag had informed the police in snow-bound Kishtwar that his six relatives, who were going towards Warwan from Anantnag, had got trapped at via Margan Top on Tuesday. Following this, Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Shafqat Hussain Bhat directed the police to launch a search and rescue operation for their safe evacuation. Subsequently, the police managed to establish contact with the six people over mobile phone on Friday, the officials said.

The SSP spoke to them and assured them of all necessary assistance, they said.

The police in Kishtwar have requested the public to avoid such roads during winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022