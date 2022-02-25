Left Menu

Third sanctions package against Russia in early stages - German govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:10 IST
  • Germany

Coordination among European Union leaders on another sanctions package against Russia is in the early stages, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion on Thursday and its troops advanced on Kyiv on Friday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said that the notion of Zelenskiy seeking political asylum in Germany was not an issue at the moment and said the government would address it if it did arise.

