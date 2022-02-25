Left Menu

Suspected KLO militant arrested in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:14 IST
Suspected KLO militant arrested in Siliguri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) militant was arrested in Siliguri on Friday morning, police said.

The man was arrested from Khalpara area of the city by the North Bengal Special Task Force of police, they said.

The arrested, a resident of Srirampur Assam's Kokrajhar, was part of a KLO group that has been operating in Siliguri, they added.

He was living here as a labourer for the last six months, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudip Bhattacharya said.

A hunt is on for other members of the group operating in Siliguri, he said.

When produced at court, he was sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

KLO, declared a terrorist group by the Centre, came into existence in 1995 after members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community of the All Kamtapur Students Union (AKSU) organised an armed struggle for liberation, demanding a separate Kamtapur nation, carved out of India and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022