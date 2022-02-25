Xi tells Putin that China supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis via dialogue - Chinese state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:21 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladmir Putin that China supports Russia in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue, Chinese state television CCTV reported.
The leaders spoke by phone on Friday, it said.
