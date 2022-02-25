Saumya Vishwanathan murder case: Court grants interim bail to accused to undergo renal surgery

A Delhi Court granted interim bail for six weeks to the accused in the 2008 Saumya Vishwanathan murder case on medical grounds. The accused had sought interim bail for eight weeks to undergo renal surgery. Journalist Saumya Vishwanathan was found shot dead in her car at Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj on the night of September 28, 2008. The accused was arrested on March 28, 2009. He is already convicted in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar granted the bail to accused Amit Shukla for six weeks from date of release subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of near relatives in the like amount. On the expiry of the interim bail period, the applicant shall surrender before Jail Authority, the court order said.

Advocate Amit Kumar, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the applicant is suffering due to stones in his kidneys. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on January 13, 2022, and underwent Right DJ STENT IN SITU surgery the very next day. Later, he was discharged on January 16 from the Hospital. The Counsel further submitted that the STENT is to be removed through an operation after six weeks on February 25 and after removal of the said STENT, another operation regarding his left RIRS/ESWL is to be advised. He is medically advised to have food without salt with normal calcium intake and has also been advised to maintain hygiene.

The plea stated that the applicant has not been able to follow the prescribed medical advice inside the jail and urgently needs the help of his family members for post-surgery care. It was further stated that the applicant wants to take further treatment/operation from some private hospital with the support of his family members. On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the applicant is facing trial in a heinous offence including the Maharashtra State Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The case is at fag end and only one prosecution witness remains to be examined.

He also submitted that the accused is getting treatment from the hospital itself and in case his health is not improving he may be sent to the hospital of his choice in custody. If the accused is released on bail he may flee from justice. The Court, after hearing the submission, observed, "Having considered the submissions and medical condition of the applicant, this court thinks that applicant should be granted interim bail for his better treatment of choice." (ANI)

