Russian sanctioned banks report enough liquidity to meet clients' demands
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:42 IST
Russian banks sanctioned by the West have enough liquidity to meet clients' demands and are doing everything possible to calmly make it through this volatile period, the banks said in a joint statement on Friday.
The banks said there were no restrictions at their ATMs or branches.
