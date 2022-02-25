Swiss to adopt measures against people targeted by EU sanctions
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
Switzerland will adopt measures against individuals targeted by European Union sanctions designed to punish Russia's invasion of Ukraine, government officials said on Friday, for instance by banning banks and insurers from doing new business with them.
President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters they saw Switzerland's neutrality as a potential avenue to mediate in the dispute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Ignazio Cassis
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami wins gold in super-G
Switzerland to vote on becoming first nation to ban animal testing
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more