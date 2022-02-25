Swiss to adopt measures against people targeted by EU sanctions

Switzerland will adopt measures against individuals targeted by European Union sanctions designed to punish Russia's invasion of Ukraine, government officials said on Friday, for instance by banning banks and insurers from doing new business with them.

President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters they saw Switzerland's neutrality as a potential avenue to mediate in the dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)