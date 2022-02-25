Left Menu

EU preparing more sanctions on Russia over invading Ukraine - official

The European Union is preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, an official told Reuters on Friday shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented what he said was an insufficient reaction from Europe.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, an official told Reuters on Friday shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented what he said was an insufficient reaction from Europe. The official, speaking under condition of anonymity, said the third round would freeze European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We are moving as quickly as we can," said the official, adding the bloc could also target "many more" oligarchs. The third round would further eat into Russia's financial and energy sectors, the person said. They did not give more detail or say when further sanctions could be enacted.

Asked if coal imports by Poland, and EU member, from the Russia-occupied Donbass region in east Ukraine would end, the official said the matter was brought up by Baltic states during talks among the bloc's 27 national leaders late on Thursday. "They discussed how we can gradually phase this out," said the official.

