Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Protesters in Goa appeal for peace, seek end to war

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:00 IST
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Protesters in Goa appeal for peace, seek end to war
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A day after several foreign nationals participating in a carnival parade in Goa's Anjuna beach appealed for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, a group held a peaceful demonstration here on Friday.

A group of Ukrainians, who have come to Goa as tourists, held protests outside St Mary Immaculate Conception Church here carrying placards supporting their beleaguered nation, which has been attacked by neighboring Russia.

On Thursday, Carnival revelers at Anjuna beach carried posters and placards demanding an end to the war between the two nations.

Holland-based artist Zou Zou, who is the founder of this unique parade at Anjuna, said no one is being stopped from expressing their views, adding that many were apprehensive about the current global situation.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah, president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa said charter flights between Ukraine and Goa, which had begun some time ago, have now stopped due to the war there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022