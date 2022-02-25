Left student, youth bodies scuffle with police during protest against Anish Khan death case

Activists of Left student and youth bodies Friday scuffled with the police in south Kolkata demanding high level probe in the alleged killing of social activist Anish Khan and about 100 of them were taken into preventive custody.

SFI state general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya was among those detained by the police during the protest at the crossing of Rasbehari Avenue and Asutosh Mukherjee Road near Kalighat metro station.

They were bundled into waiting police vehicles as they refused to leave the spot.

''The police cannot find the true killers of Anish even after a week but loses no time to crush a democratic movement of students,'' Bhattacharya said while being forced into a police vehicle.

He said the protestors wanted to peacefully go to the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan after assembling at Rasbehari crossing, but the police took over the area.

A police official said around 100 Left activists were taken to custody as they obstructed vehicular movement and refused to budge from the spot despite being repeatedly asked to do so. He said the police used minimum force to disperse the activists and its women force were present in large numbers at the spot.

In another protest at Nonapukur area, around 100 members of Congress' student wing protested on A J C Bose Road demanding fair and impartial probe in the death of the Aliah University alumnus.

There was, however, no untoward incident. Student bodies have been staging protests across the city since the mysterious death of the student leader at his Amta residence on February 19 midnight. It was alleged that he was killed by a section of local police for his continued protests against alleged corruption by some politicians belonging to TMC and their nexus with some policemen of Amta.

West Bengal government formed a SIT to probe the death and two persons - a home guard and a civic volunteer - were arrested by the SIT. Calcutta High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident and has asked the special investigation team to submit its report to it in two weeks and for a second mortem after exhuming the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)