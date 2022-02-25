Left Menu

Cabinet Committee on Security likely to meet again on Saturday amid Ukraine war

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:06 IST
Cabinet Committee on Security likely to meet again on Saturday amid Ukraine war
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to meet again on Saturday amid the Russian offensive against Ukraine, sources in the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the CCS on Thursday night after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

He also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for an immediate cessation of violence while stressing that India attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.

The proposed meet of the key cabinet panel comes amid New Delhi's efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from the battle zone.

Besides the prime minister, the defence minister, the home minister, the external affairs minister and the finance minister are part of the CCS.

Top officials of the security apparatus are also called to attend CCS meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022