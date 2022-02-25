Mumbai court stays summons issued to Mamata Banerjee in case of disrespecting national anthem

Left Menu

It had directed her to appear before the court on March 2.The West Bengal chief minister had challenged the lower courts order before the sessions court.As the matter came up for its first hearing on Friday, judge R N Rokade issued a notice to the respondent Gupta, and stayed the summons issued by the magistrate court till March 25, when the matter is listed for appearance.Gupta has accused Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:12 IST
A sessions court here on Friday stayed the summons issued to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till March 25 in a case pertaining to her disrespecting the national anthem.

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the BJP's Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court with a complaint alleging that Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at an event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the magistrate court had issued summons to Banerjee earlier this month. It had directed her to appear before the court on March 2.

The West Bengal chief minister had challenged the lower court’s order before the sessions court.

As the matter came up for its first hearing on Friday, judge R N Rokade issued a notice to the respondent (Gupta), and stayed the summons issued by the magistrate court till March 25, when the matter is listed for appearance.

Gupta has accused Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem. He also demanded that an FIR be registered against her under provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

