Russia says it captures aerodrome northwest of Kyiv

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its forces had captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and landed paratroopers in the area. It said the Russian military had blocked access to Kyiv from the west, and separatist forces in eastern Ukraine had attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian army support.

Ukraine said its capital and other parts of the country were hit by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday.

