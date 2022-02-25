Left Menu

J-K govt reserves industrial estate at Udhampur for women entrepreneurs

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:16 IST
J-K govt reserves industrial estate at Udhampur for women entrepreneurs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday declared the industrial estate at Udhampur as 'women industrial estate' to promote women entrepreneurship in the Union Territory.

''To promote women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council (AC) under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today (Friday) declared the industrial estate at Seen-Thakran in Udhampur as women industrial estate,'' according to an official spokesman.

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the administrative council declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women entrepreneurs and women-led industries, he said.

The decision will benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51 per cent stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in reserved industrial estate, he said.

Moreover, under the new J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner.

