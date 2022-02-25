Estonia sending anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft munitions to Ukraine -ministry

Estonia sending Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft munitions to Ukraine, public broadcaster ERR quoted the defense ministry as saying on Friday.

"We are providing ...25,000 packages of dry food, medical equipment, personal equipment, ammunition, additional Javelin missiles, and anti-aircraft munitions," it quoted the ministry's Secretary-General Kusti Salm as saying.

