Defence of Kyiv has started, mayor says
Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighbourhoods saboteurs have already entered Kyiv.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Friday the Ukrainian capital "has entered into a defensive phase" as Russian troops brought the sounds of war to the city.
"The city has gone into a defensive phase. Shots and explosions are ringing out in some neighborhoods saboteurs have already entered Kyiv. The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," he told a news briefing.
