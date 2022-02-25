Rajasthan: Child trapped in borewell rescued
A four-and-a-half-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sikar district a day ago was rescued on Friday, officials said.
The boy was rescued after digging a tunnel parallel to the borewell, they said, adding that the minor was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical examination.
The rescue operation was carried out for over 24 hours by the officials of SDRF and NDRF. The boy was stuck at a depth of around 50 feet, Circle Officer, Reengus, Surendra Singh said.
The boy's movements were being monitored through a CCTV camera lowered in the borewell, officials said.
The child fell into the borewell while playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani under Khatushyamji police station on Thursday, they added.
