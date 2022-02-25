Left Menu

Ensure safety of Punjabi students, their safe passage to India: Harsimrat Kaur Badal urges EAM Jaishankar

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students, stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:36 IST
Ensure safety of Punjabi students, their safe passage to India: Harsimrat Kaur Badal urges EAM Jaishankar
SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of Punjabi students, stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's military operations. According to the official statement, Badal also shared a list of 33 students from Punjab who are studying in various colleges in Ukraine. She stated that there is a probability of more Punjabis being abandoned in Ukraine besides people from other States in the country.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that a concerted effort needed to be taken through the Indian embassy in Ukraine to ensure the safety of the students and Indian nationals there. She also said, "Simultaneously it should be explored as to how all Indians could be evacuated from Ukraine by road due to halt of flights."

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022