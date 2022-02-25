Left Menu

Woman trampled to death in landslide near Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:43 IST
A woman was killed in a landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, a state disaster management official said.

Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) identified the victim as Ramla Devi of Cheog village in Theog tehsil and said she was hit by boulders during a landslide incident near Dundi Mata temple in Nerwa subdivision of Shimla district.

The woman was rushed to the Nerwa Community Health Centre where she was declared “brought dead”, a DEOC official said.

