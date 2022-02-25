Left Menu

Maha govt approves three promotion opportunities for police constables

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:50 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday approved a proposal to give three promotion opportunities to police constables, which will help them attain officer rank before retirement, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

In a series of tweets, Walse Patil hoped the move will strengthen the force and help prevent crime and improve detection.

“A decision has been made today to fulfill dreams of thousands of head constables in the state of becoming police sub-inspector. Due to this decision, a police constable category staffer will get three promotion opportunities during his service period paving way for his/her retirement as an officer,'' he said.

The minister said a steering committee will be formed at the level of director general of police to implement the government decision.

In the wake of the decision, the police force will have 1,08,058 constables, 51,210 head constables and 17,071 assistant police sub-inspectors, he said The minister hoped the number of investigation officers will go up substantially due to this move, which will in turn reduce stress on the existing pool of officers.

