2 terrorists, civilian killed in encounter between ultras and security forces in J&K's Shopian

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants and a civilian were killed during an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district on Friday, police said. According to police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:55 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and a civilian were killed during an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said. ''Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists at Shopian's Amshipora village area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched during the night,'' a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, a cluster of houses were cordoned off and searches were started to locate the hiding terrorists, the spokesperson said.

While evacuating civilians trapped around the suspected spot, two terrorists hiding in a nearby house came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in grievous injuries to Amshipora resident Shakeel Ahmad, who was immediately evacuated for medical assistance. However, Ahmad succumbed to injuries. The terrorists' fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter, the spokesperson said. ''In the ensuing encounter, both the terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site. They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir, a resident of Chatripora and Shariq Ayoub, a resident of Bonpora, Amshipora Shopian,'' the official said. According to police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. They were part of the group involved in several terror cases, the spokesperson added. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle, two AK magazines, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine and 26 AK rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter, he said.

