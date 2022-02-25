Czech Republic to send fuel, blood to Ukraine

Czech Republic will send fuel and blood to Ukraine and release 300 million crowns ($13.65 million) for aid to refugees, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.

Fiala said that the government would also consider further sanctions which Prague could impose on Russia-linked businesses.

($1 = 21.9840 Czech crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)