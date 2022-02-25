Czech Republic to send fuel, blood to Ukraine
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:57 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech Republic will send fuel and blood to Ukraine and release 300 million crowns ($13.65 million) for aid to refugees, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.
Fiala said that the government would also consider further sanctions which Prague could impose on Russia-linked businesses.
($1 = 21.9840 Czech crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prague
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Czech Republic
- Petr Fiala
- Czech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine