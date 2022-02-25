Poland says it proposed that EU sanctions include Russian coal imports
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's prime minister proposed to European Union leaders on Thursday including imports of Russian coal in the bloc's package of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman said on Friday.
"During the EU council meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed to impose sanctions on imports of Russian coal," Piotr Muller wrote in a text message responding to a question from Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Russian
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine