Poland says it proposed that EU sanctions include Russian coal imports

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:00 IST
Poland's prime minister proposed to European Union leaders on Thursday including imports of Russian coal in the bloc's package of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"During the EU council meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed to impose sanctions on imports of Russian coal," Piotr Muller wrote in a text message responding to a question from Reuters.

