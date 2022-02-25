Poland says it proposed that EU sanctions include Russian coal imports

Poland's prime minister proposed to European Union leaders on Thursday including imports of Russian coal in the bloc's package of sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"During the EU council meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed to impose sanctions on imports of Russian coal," Piotr Muller wrote in a text message responding to a question from Reuters.

