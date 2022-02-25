Two bike-borne school students killed in crash involving DTC bus

Two schoolchildren were killed and their two other friends injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Friday.

The Jaffarpur Kalan police station received information regarding the accident that occurred at Rawta Mor on Thursday afternoon.

The collision had taken place between a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, Hari Nagar depot, and a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

The four school-going boys, two in uniform and two in civil dress, were coming from Surhera side, while the bus was coming on the other carriageway from Rawta Mor side, the DCP said.

The injured were taken to Rao Tularam Memorial hospital. The bus was removed from the spot after completion of legal formalities, police said.

The injured were identified as Ashish, Vinit, Tushar and Nitin, all resident of Lohat village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, they said.

All are student of RTR government school of Surhera village, Delhi. Ashsish and Vinit succumbed to their injuries, while Tushar and Nitin have been referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital after primary treatment, Choudhary said.

Police said legal action has been initiated. The bus driver, Devender (48), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

