Left Menu

Two bike-borne school students killed in crash involving DTC bus

The bus was removed from the spot after completion of legal formalities, police said.The injured were identified as Ashish, Vinit, Tushar and Nitin, all resident of Lohat village in Haryanas Jhajjar district, they said.All are student of RTR government school of Surhera village, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:03 IST
Two bike-borne school students killed in crash involving DTC bus
  • Country:
  • India

Two schoolchildren were killed and their two other friends injured in a collision between their motorcycle and a DTC bus in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Friday.

The Jaffarpur Kalan police station received information regarding the accident that occurred at Rawta Mor on Thursday afternoon.

The collision had taken place between a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, Hari Nagar depot, and a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

The four school-going boys, two in uniform and two in civil dress, were coming from Surhera side, while the bus was coming on the other carriageway from Rawta Mor side, the DCP said.

The injured were taken to Rao Tularam Memorial hospital. The bus was removed from the spot after completion of legal formalities, police said.

The injured were identified as Ashish, Vinit, Tushar and Nitin, all resident of Lohat village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, they said.

All are student of RTR government school of Surhera village, Delhi. Ashsish and Vinit succumbed to their injuries, while Tushar and Nitin have been referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital after primary treatment, Choudhary said.

Police said legal action has been initiated. The bus driver, Devender (48), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022