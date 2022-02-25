CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Chief Project Director (CPD) of Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahmedabad belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers-1992 batch and two private persons including the Deputy General Manager of a private company in an alleged bribery of Rs 15 lakh. According to the official statement, the case was registered against the CPD, Western railway; Deputy General Manager (Operations) and employee of a private company based in Mumbai; the private company based at Ahmedabad and Unknown public servants/private persons.

The accused have been identified as A. K. Choudhary, Chief Project Director (CPD) of Railway Electrification (RE), Ahmedabad; Anil Patil, Deputy General Manager (Operations) and Amit Patel. Both Anil and Amit works at VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, the CBI said. The investigation agency stated that the public servant while posted as CPD, was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the DGM (Operations) in lieu of showing favours in a tender awarded to the said company for the Traction Sub Station (TSS) line laying and foundation at Wankaner (Gujarat).

The CBI said that the CPD was further alleged that he sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through the hawala channel, which was collected by an employee of a private company in Ahmedabad and after collecting the bribe money, the said employee delivered the bribe amount of Rs.15 lakh to the public servant. CBI caught the public servant & the Employee of the private company and recovered the bribe money from the possession of the accused. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused/associated with the accused in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The arrested accused are being produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, at Ahmedabad. (CBI)

