Ukraine says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:06 IST
Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.
"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.
