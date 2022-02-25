IAF Chief asks commanders to ensure operational readiness of all weapon systems

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari while addressing the Western Air Command Commanders' Conclave on Friday asked commanders to ensure operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets. He stressed the need for root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improve maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness besides maintaining impregnable physical and cyber security at all times, stated the Defence Ministry.

He praised WAC for the quantum of flying carried out and urged all Commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment. Western Air Command Commanders' Conclave was held on February 24 at Subroto Park in New Delhi. It was attended by Commanders of all bases under Western Air Command (WAC).

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief WAC and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival at the Command Headquarters. (ANI)

