MNM candidate in civic polls found hanging in Tirupur

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:10 IST
A 57-year-old man, who had contested and lost the elections in the recently held local body polls, was found hanging at his house in Tirupur district on Friday, police said.

Mani, a Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate, had lost in the just-concluded municipal corporation election in Tirupur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mani, a loadman, had borrowed Rs 50,000 cash from many persons for contesting the elections and was upset after polling only 44 votes and thereby losing the deposit.

On Thursday night, Mani was found in an inebriated condition and his wife fought with him and left home, police said.

Neighbours knocked on the door on Friday morning but there was no response. Immediately, they broke open the door and found Mani hanging.

Police rushed to the spot and sent it for a post-mortem to the government hospital there.

