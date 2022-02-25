Left Menu

London court restarts £1.44 bln Cum Ex-trial against traders

The suit was dismissed by a judge in April last year on the grounds that English courts had no jurisdiction to enforce laws set by foreign states' legislation, in this case Danish tax law. Danish authorities have sued the individuals in British courts, including Sanjay Shah, a Briton, who is also charged in Denmark for swindling the country out of $1 billion along with eight other persons.

London court restarts £1.44 bln Cum Ex-trial against traders
A British appeals court on Friday overturned a lower court's dismissal of a £1.44 billion ($1.9 billion) lawsuit filed against 114 individuals by Danish tax authorities, who claim the defendants defrauded Denmark in a sham dividend tax scheme. The suit was dismissed by a judge in April last year on the grounds that English courts had no jurisdiction to enforce laws set by foreign states' legislation, in this case Danish tax law.

Danish authorities have sued the individuals in British courts, including Sanjay Shah, a Briton, who is also charged in Denmark for swindling the country out of $1 billion along with eight other persons. Shah, who lives in Dubai, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

He did not wish to comment on the news, according to his spokesperson. Prosecutors want him extradited to Denmark. The Danish Tax Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

