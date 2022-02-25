Left Menu

UP govt appoints Relif Commissioner as nodal officer to help stranded people in Ukraine

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:15 IST
In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, the state government has appointed Relief Commissioner as the nodal officer to facilitate assistance to people/students from Uttar Pradesh stranded in the foreign country.

The Nodal Officer Ranvir Prasad will co-ordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, and Embassy of India in Kyiv in facilitating support required for evacuation of stranded people from Uttar Pradesh in Ukraine, an official release issued here said.

The (24X7) toll free Helpline number of the State Control Room will be (0522) 1070, Mobile Number: 9454441081 and the e-mail id for contact will be rahat @HYPERLINK ''http://nic.in''nic.in, it said.

The Advisories on the subject issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Embassy of India in Kyiv from time to time should be followed by the stranded people, it said.

It said that the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine is actively engaged in extending all possible assistance to Indian students, people stranded there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

