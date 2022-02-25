Naidu speaks to Jaishankar to enquire about well-being of Indian students stuck in Ukraine
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to enquire about the well-being of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine and suggested that proactive measures be taken to bring all of them safely back to India.
The Vice President's Secretariat in a tweet informed about Naidu's interaction with Jaishankar, following a Russian military offensive against Ukraine.
''He suggested taking proactive measures to bring all of them safely back to India,'' it said.
The government is making efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine through its land border crossings with its neighbouring countries and they would then be brought back home, official sources have said.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Thursday that there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.
