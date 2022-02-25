Biden to nominate Jackson as first black woman on U.S. Supreme Court -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:26 IST
President Joe Biden planned to nominate federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, a source familiar told Reuters on Friday.
The move makes good on a campaign promise and sets up a confirmation battle in the evenly divided U.S. Senate.
