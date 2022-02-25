EU close to agreement on sanctioning Putin, Lavrov - Luxembourg
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:27 IST
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn expects an EU meeting in Brussels on Friday to reach an agreement over asset freezes targeting Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"I think we are very close to an agreement," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts.
Responding to a question whether Putin and Lavrov would be impressed by EU sanctions, Asselborn said: "I believe they all live in a bubble where they cannot recognise reality anymore".
