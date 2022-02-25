Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine's capital from an assault that the mayor said had already begun with saboteurs in the city. * Moscow said its forces captured the strategic Hostomel aerodrome outside Kyiv and landed paratroopers in the area. This could not immediately be confirmed and the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

* Ukraine's nuclear agency said it was recording higher "but not critical" radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces. * The invasion could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, U.N. aid agencies said on Friday, adding that at least 100,000 people are already uprooted in the country and fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low.

* Kyiv residents are hiding in underground metro stations, in other cities residents, including tens of thousands of foreign students, crammed into bunkers and basements to shelter from a barrage of shelling. * Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but its army failed to deliver on the first day of its invasion, Britain's defence secretary said.

* Putin is ready to send a delegation to talk with Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a readout of a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. * Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on a neutral status regarding NATO, a presidential office adviser told Reuters.

* The United States, Britain, Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and others unveiled sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, military exports and members of Putin's inner circle. * The EU is close to agreement on sanctioning Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Luxembourg said.

* Stocks in Europe and Wall Street rallied as investors welcomed sanctions that did not block Russia from the SWIFT global payments system and left its energy sector largely untouched. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said NATO and Western reaction had not been decisive.

* The Kremlin said sanctions would cause problems for Moscow, but not insurmountable ones, with Russia set to widen its trade and economic ties with Asian countries. * China stuck to a message of declining to call Russia's action an "invasion".

* Russia banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace after Britain banned flights of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot. * EU interior ministers will discuss a possible Ukrainian refugee crisis, French officials said. [nL8N2V0391}

QUOTES - "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS * The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote at 2000 GMT on a draft resolution condemning Russia and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw.

* NATO due to hold a virtual summit at 1330 GMT, news conference at 1700 GMT * EU to thrash out details of further Russia sanctions at emergency summit at 1400 GMT

(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

