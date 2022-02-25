Sport-IOC urges federations to move or cancel events in Russia, Belarus

International sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarusian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority," the IOC said in a statement.

