Maha: Man held for killing teen over petty dispute

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over a petty dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday.The incident took place on a farm in Bandarpada area of Kalyan on Thursday evening, an official said.The accused Yasin Sheikh Imran 20 took the victim Arman Sayyed to the farm and allegedly attacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:02 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on a farm in Bandarpada area of Kalyan on Thursday evening, an official said.

The accused Yasin Sheikh Imran (20) took the victim Arman Sayyed to the farm and allegedly attacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot, he said. The accused and the victim had fought with each other on several occasions over a girl, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the accused was arrested within five hours of the crime, he added.

