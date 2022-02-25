Left Menu

EU will accept all people fleeing the violence in Ukraine, Germany says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:07 IST
EU will accept all people fleeing the violence in Ukraine, Germany says
The European Union will accept all people fleeing the violence caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.

"We need to do everything to accept without delay the people who are now fleeing the bombs, the tanks," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"We have tried everything to avert that day (of the invasion) but it has come all the same because the Russian president chose war over human lives. And this is why we will take in all the people that are fleeing now", Baerbock said, adding she had already started to coordinate the distribution of Ukrainian refugees with countries such as Poland and Canada.

