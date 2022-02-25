Ukrainian minister says Russia has lost about 2,800 servicemen in attacks
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:16 IST
Russian forces have lost about 2,800 servicemen and 80 tanks during their assault on Ukraine, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Friday.
She added on her Facebook page that the Russian troops also lost about 516 armoured combat vehicles, 10 aircraft and seven helicopters as of 1500 local time (13 GMT).
