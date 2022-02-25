Navy chiefs of India, Japan discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Japanese Navy chief Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura and Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar met here on Friday and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the two forces.

Yamamura, who is on a four-day visit to India, was accorded a 50-men guard at the majestic South Block lawns, according to a statement issued by the Indian Navy.

During their meeting, Admiral Yamamura and Admiral Kumar highlighted the excellent ongoing interaction between the two professional navies and discussed avenues to strengthen cooperation through capability enhancement and collaborative efforts, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Yamamura paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial here.

Yamamura is a distinguished speaker at the International Maritime Seminar (IMS) being conducted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on February 27 as part of the navy's multilateral exercise MILAN 2022, the statement said.

